Badgers' victory potion so far this season? It can change from game to game.

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr drives towards the basket past Minnesota guard Cam Christie on Tuesday night. Storr is the Badgers' leading scorer this season.

MADISON – AJ Storr leads Wisconsin in scoring through 19 games, but the sophomore guard doesn’t have to carry the offense for the Badgers to flourish.

Yes, Storr scored four of his 15 points in the final two minutes of UW’s 61-59 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds, but Tyler Wahl was arguably the team’s best all-around player with 16 points, four assists, three blocks, three rebounds and terrific defense.

Wahl and Storr combined for more than half of UW’s points on a night when Steven Crowl, who had averaged 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in the previous two games, got into early foul trouble and was up and down all game.

“We’ve got a lot of pieces,” Storr said. “Everybody is very talented on this team. So, if one person is not playing as good, another person is going to lift them up.”

UW (15-4, 7-1 Big Ten) generally has relied on efficient scoring to rise to the top of the league standings, but the faces have changed.

In the last three games, the leading scorers have been Wahl (16), Max Klesmit (26 against Indiana) and Storr (23 against Penn State).

Can Greg Gard's team take down Michigan State on Friday and sweep the regular-season games?

The Badgers host Michigan State (12-7, 4-4) at 7 p.m. Friday. In the teams’ first meeting, Storr and Crowl combined for 40 of UW’s 70 points and combined to hit 8 of 10 three-pointers and 14 of 23 shots overall.

Wahl was relatively quiet (eight points, eight rebounds) that night and Klesmit scored two points in 31 minutes.

The Badgers won that night in East Lansing because they attacked the offensive glass for 19 second-chance points, shot well from three-point range (10 of 23 for 43.5%) and were perfect from the free-throw line (14 of 14).

In league play, Greg Gard’s team is averaging 8.3 offensive rebounds and 11.5 second-chance points per game, shooting 41.9% from three-point range and shooting 81.4% from the free-throw line.

The free-throw mark is eye-popping when you consider that UW shot 64.8% from the line in league play last season.

“We’ve got a lot of guys who can put it in confidently at the line,” said Wahl, who has improved his mark to 70.0% from 63.4% last season.

Forward Tyler Wahl led Wisconsin with 16 points Tuesday night at Minnesota, giving the Badgers a third straight game with a different top scorer.

Tom Izzo's team is playing solid ball and coming off its first Big Ten road victory of the season

The Spartans appear to be playing better all-around ball than they were when they opened league play with the loss to UW.

The Spartans lost four of their first five league games and allowed at least 70 points in each of the losses.

They come to Madison riding a three-game winning streak and have held those opponents to an average of 60.0 points and 40.5% shooting (62 of 153).

Perhaps most telling is that the Spartans won their first league game away from the Breslin Center on Sunday with a 61-59 decision over Maryland.

“All in all I wouldn’t (normally) be satisfied except we needed a road win,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after his team prevailed despite scoring just 17 points in the second half. “And being in it for 39 years you soon realize that an ugly win is much better than a pretty loss.”

Three of the Spartans’ four league losses came on the road – Nebraska, Northwestern and Illinois.

“We played a pretty good game at Nebraska and lost,” Izzo said. “We sucked at Northwestern. I can’t come up with a better word that I could legally say, so that is the word I’ll use. But there’s been some tough games."

Michigan State battled Illinois for 40 minutes before falling, 71-68. The Spartans made several crucial plays at Maryland that they failed to make at Illinois.

“It helps us to win a road game because the media, the Twitter idiots and the fans, they make a narrative," Izzo said. "We didn’t harp on that. We just said we’ve got to get some road wins.…

“Is that going to save us because now we won a game on the road? I don’t think so. But I didn’t look at like we couldn’t play on the road.”

Michigan State hit just 6 of 19 three-pointers (31.6%) in the first meeting with UW but the team’s number in league play is up to 40.5%.

“We’re starting to shoot the ball better and better from three,” Izzo said after his team hit 7 of 16 three-pointers at Maryland. “I thought we were focused. We were very good in huddles. Those things are very encouraging to me as we move on and go to Wisconsin.”

One area of concern for Gard remains the defensive execution, which has been uneven. UW’s defense was sharp in the first half against Minnesota but the defenders let too many shooters get loose for three-pointers early in the second half.

That allowed the Gophers to wipe out a 10-point halftime deficit in 8:03.

“Tonight we buckled down and got better when we needed to,” Gard said after the victory over Minnesota. “That just shows me that we can. Now, as I’ve told them many times, we’ve got to put it all together for 40 (minutes) on both ends of the floor.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin Badgers find different ways to win basketball games