Badgers Twitter reacts to Wisconsin’s 76-66 victory over Western Michigan

Even though they allowed Western Michigan to stay in the game at halftime with only a 29-27 lead, the Wisconsin Badgers were able to pull away in the second half to beat the Broncos 76-66 at the Kohl Center.

Wisconsin was led by a phenomenal 25-point game from center Steven Crowl. In his career-high scoring performance, Crowl was also able to grab eight boards to help the Badgers win in their defensive effort. Point guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Tyler Wahl both also finished in the double-digits in scoring.

Now at 10-2, the Wisconsin Badgers will move back into Big Ten play next Tuesday against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Below are some of the best Twitter reactions to Wisconsin basketball’s 76-66 victory over the Western Michigan Broncos:

Steven Crowl is making an impact in his second year as a starter:

#Badgers Crowl came in at 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 assists in previous five games. He finished with a college-high 25 points, eight boards and two assists tonight. Hit 3 of 5 threes and 9 of 13 shots overall. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) December 31, 2022

Not all fans are happy because of how close the game was...

Should've won by more, but a wins a win — I am the #1 Wisconsin Sport fan (@Blake07969375) December 31, 2022

He unfortunately missed out on a career-high scoring night from Big Steve:

I’d issue an official statement on another big night from Big Steve. But I can’t watch the game. So, there’s allegedly a big Big Steve night happening. Big if true. — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) December 31, 2022

The Badgers may have avoided a possible trap game after two weeks off:

I’ll take it. Avoided the trap. Big Ten we coming. https://t.co/P9ivwO3mM3 — NLP (@noralisapizza) December 31, 2022

Wisconsin wins its fifth-straight against Western Michigan:

BIG STEVE IS ON ONE TONIGHT! 💥👀 This alley-oop dunk gave him a career-high 22 points. He's now up to 25 points after canning a 3.@steven_crowl x #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/V7YwXQmmhd — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) December 31, 2022

The Badgers' rough first half left some thinking that they have a long way to go:

That was a horrible performance. This team has a long way to go before it is a top-half BigTen team. — jackflak (@jackflak55) December 31, 2022

