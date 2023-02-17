Badgers in Top 7 of offensive lineman from Wisconsin

Nathan Roy, a three-star defensive lineman from Wisconsin announced his top seven programs on Thursday, which the Badgers were a part of. The 6-foot-5, 265 pound athlete still has one more year of football with Mukwonago High School before he could potentially join a college program.

To this point, Roy has received eight offers from Big Ten schools, four of which are in his top seven (Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan State and Minnesota. Considering he’s from the state, Wisconsin has a real solid shot at landing the recruit.

If he does end up choosing Madison, he could be blocking for four-star class of 2024 quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) for years to come.

