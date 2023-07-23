Badgers Throwback: That time Wisconsin ran for 539 yards in the Big Ten Championship

Remember the short-lived days of the Legends and Leaders divisions in the Big Ten? Badger fans should specifically remember the rude welcome they gave to Nebraska in the Big Ten championship game. Nebraska were the newbies to the league and had a phenomenal debut season.

The Badgers put an end to all of that at Lucas Oil Stadium behind one of the most vaunted rushing attacks in program history. Wisconsin came out on top 70-31 behind 539 rushing yards as a team to take home the Big Ten title.

Melvin Gordon led the way with 216 rushing yards, Montee Ball ran for over 200 yards, while James White added 109 rushing yards of his own and threw for a touchdown. It’s hard to find a more complete Badger performance:

When Wisconsin ran for 539 Rushing Yards on #12 Nebraska in the Big Ten Championship 🏃

• James White also threw a TD🎯 • 50 Carries

• 539 Rushing Yards

• 8 Rushing TDs

• 10.8 YPC Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball & James White: Melvin Gordon

• 9 Carries

• 216 Rushing Yards… pic.twitter.com/UVx6VMAp4X — College Football Report (@CFBRep) July 21, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire