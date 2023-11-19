Badgers still unranked in Week 12 US LBM Coaches Poll

Following another weekend of college football action, there was movement within the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Badgers (6-5) beat Nebraska at home on Saturday 24-17 in overtime, snapping a three-game skid. Running back Braelon Allen churned out 62 yards and two scores on the ground, giving Wisconsin some much-needed production out of the backfield.

Here’s how the US LBM Coaches Poll turned out after Week 12:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

