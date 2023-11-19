Advertisement

Badgers still unranked in Week 12 US LBM Coaches Poll

Following another weekend of college football action, there was movement within the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Badgers (6-5) beat Nebraska at home on Saturday 24-17 in overtime, snapping a three-game skid. Running back Braelon Allen churned out 62 yards and two scores on the ground, giving Wisconsin some much-needed production out of the backfield.

Here’s how the US LBM Coaches Poll turned out after Week 12:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Georgia

11-0

1,571 (61)

2

Ohio State

11-0

1,460 (1)

+1

3

Michigan

11-0

1,458 (1)

-1

4

Florida State

11-0

1,375

5

Washington

11-0

1,367

6

Oregon

10-1

1,234

7

Texas

10-1

1,193

8

Alabama

10-1

1,174

9

Louisville

10-1

1,035

10

Missouri

9-2

981

+1

11

Penn State

9-2

908

+1

12

Ole Miss

9-2

863

+2

13

Oklahoma

9-2

840

14

LSU

8-3

726

+1

15

Oregon State

8-3

684

-5

16

Arizona

8-3

568

+6

17

Notre Dame

8-3

536

+1

18

Tulane

10-1

493

-1

19

Iowa

9-2

447

+4

20

Kansas State

8-3

424

+4

21

Oklahoma State

8-3

299

+4

22

Liberty

11-0

158

+5

23

Tennessee

7-4

109

-4

24

North Carolina State

8-3

97

+6

25

SMU

9-2

84

+3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

