Badgers still unranked in Week 12 US LBM Coaches Poll
Following another weekend of college football action, there was movement within the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Badgers (6-5) beat Nebraska at home on Saturday 24-17 in overtime, snapping a three-game skid. Running back Braelon Allen churned out 62 yards and two scores on the ground, giving Wisconsin some much-needed production out of the backfield.
Here’s how the US LBM Coaches Poll turned out after Week 12:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
11-0
1,571 (61)
–
2
11-0
1,460 (1)
+1
3
11-0
1,458 (1)
-1
4
11-0
1,375
–
5
Washington
11-0
1,367
–
6
10-1
1,234
–
7
10-1
1,193
–
8
10-1
1,174
–
9
10-1
1,035
–
10
9-2
981
+1
11
9-2
908
+1
12
9-2
863
+2
13
9-2
840
–
14
8-3
726
+1
15
Oregon State
8-3
684
-5
16
Arizona
8-3
568
+6
17
8-3
536
+1
18
10-1
493
-1
19
9-2
447
+4
20
Kansas State
8-3
424
+4
21
Oklahoma State
8-3
299
+4
22
Liberty
11-0
158
+5
23
7-4
109
-4
24
North Carolina State
8-3
97
+6
25
9-2
84
+3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison
Others Receiving Votes
North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1