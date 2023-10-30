Badgers still outside of Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll

After another week of college football action, there was some movement with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Badgers (5-3) weren’t able to pull off the upset over #3 Ohio State at home, falling to their Big Ten rivals 24-10. Both running back Braelon Allen (leg) and Chimere Dike (leg) were forced out of the game in the first half.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 is listed below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 21 Duke;

Others Receiving Votes

Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1

Wisconsin will look to get back in the win column on the road at Indiana (2-6) on Saturday at 11 AM.

