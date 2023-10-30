Badgers still outside of Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll
After another week of college football action, there was some movement with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Badgers (5-3) weren’t able to pull off the upset over #3 Ohio State at home, falling to their Big Ten rivals 24-10. Both running back Braelon Allen (leg) and Chimere Dike (leg) were forced out of the game in the first half.
The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 is listed below:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
7-0
1,590 (58)
–
2
7-0
1,520 (3)
–
3
6-0
1,454 (3)
–
4
8-0
1,439
–
5
Washington
8-0
1,344
–
6
7-1
1,212
+1
7
7-1
1,211
+2
8
7-1
1,187
–
9
7-1
1,072
+1
10
7-1
1,021
+1
11
7-1
948
-5
12
7-2
847
+2
13
6-2
809
+2
14
7-1
741
+2
15
7-1
701
+3
16
6-2
553
+4
17
Air Force
8-0
523
+2
18
Utah
6-2
509
-5
19
Oregon State
6-2
465
-7
20
6-2
309
+4
21
7-1
304
+2
22
7-2
239
–
23
6-2
182
+15
24
8-0
169
+1
25
6-2
120
-8
Schools Dropped Out
No. 21 Duke;
Others Receiving Votes
Kansas State 85; Oklahoma State 62; Fresno State 51; Miami (FL) 35; Duke 33; Iowa 20; Arizona 18; Liberty 15; SMU 6; Florida 3; UNLV 1; Toledo 1; Kentucky 1
Wisconsin will look to get back in the win column on the road at Indiana (2-6) on Saturday at 11 AM.