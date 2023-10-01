Badgers still on outside of Week 5 US LBM Coaches Poll

Following another week of college football action, there was some movement with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Badgers didn’t play this week, but they did see three top-25 votes come their way. Wisconsin is 3-1 following their 38-17 win over Purdue in West Lafayette last week and they’ll be back in action versus Rutgers at home on Saturday (Oct. 7) at 11AM.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5 is listed below:

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Florida; No. 24 Kansas; No. 25 Kansas State

Others Receiving Votes:

Maryland 81; Kansas State 73; Texas A&M 59; Air Force 32; UCLA 29; Clemson 18; Iowa 17; Wyoming 12; Kansas 11; Tulane 10; James Madison 8; West Virginia 6; Brigham Young 5; Wisconsin 3; Marshall 3; Ohio 2; Memphis 1; Florida 1.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire