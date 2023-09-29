Badgers safety ranks second in the nation in tackles

The Badgers football team is going into their bye week this week with a 3-1 record and although it’s been a bumpy ride at times, Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler has been as consistent as it gets. He currently ranks second in the country in solo tackles and solo tackles per game.

To this point, Wohler has recorded 30 total solo tackles over the Badgers’ first four contests of the year, which is 7.5 solo tackles per game, both of which rank second in the FBS.

Wohler is in his third season with Wisconsin after a strong high school career in Muskego and he’s really come into his own in Mike Tressel’s defense. Although he’ll slide down the charts by not playing this week, it’s very possible that the safety’s 7.5 STPG remains behind UTEP’s Tyrice Wright before the Badgers play Rutgers at 11AM on Oct. 7 at Camp Randall.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire