Badgers running back leads all Power 5 players in this stat

The Badgers football team improved to 3-1 on the season when they beat Purdue (1-3) 38-17 on Friday night and their running back Braelon Allen notched another 100-yard performance.

Allen has now produced 17 career 100-plus yard performances on the ground, which leads all of the Power 5 running backs in the country. He is in his third season with Wisconsin and he’s already compiled 371 yards and six scores over four games.

The running back reached at least 1,200 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in each of his first two years in Madison and he seems to be on track to match those numbers at minimum in 2023.

