Badgers run defense could be challenged by Nebraska

Northwestern running Cam Porter finds room to roam against the Wisconsin defense during the first half last Saturday.

MADISON – Wisconsin’s run defense isn’t quite to the level as it was a year ago and that could be one of the contributing factors to the Badgers 5-5 record. It also could be something the Badgers may look to work on in their final two games of the season.

Wisconsin has given up 1,350 yards on the ground so far this year – with two games to go - compared to giving up 1,290 rushing yards to opponents last year.

A better comparison is this: opponents are averaging 135 rushing yards per game this year. In 2022, Wisconsin’s opponents averaged just 99.2.

“We have definitely faced teams where they like to run a lot more - just because they're not really confident in their quarterback,” said Wisconsin defensive end Rodas Johnson. “So obviously that means they are going to have more yards in the run.”

Wisconsin’s next opponent Saturday, Nebraska, can run the ball, averaging 185 yards per game on the ground, 29th best in college football.

Wisconsin’s defensive line appears to be holding up its end of the assignment, said one of the players, but overall the defense’s second and third level can work on wrapping up and completing tackles.

"A lot of runs are breaking outside the tackles, and, it also comes down to hustle too," said defensive lineman James Thompson Jr. "This year's defense is with a lot more people who can be more aggressive but the problem is that you have to be able to play with discipline as well to be able to fill your gap in right.

“You can get in the right spot, but not be able to hunker down and make the play and tackle."

It's not as if Wisconsin is awful in this category; generally speaking, the Badgers are 42nd in college football on run defense. But there is room for improvement. Wisconsin first year defensive coordinator Mike Tresell was in the same role at Cincinnati for two seasons and UW’s run defense looks a lot like the numbers at Cincy.

In those two seasons the Bearcats led the American Athletic Conference in points allowed, sacks, passing yards allowed and total defense. In short, the Bearcats got after the quarterback consistently and were very good in coverage.

But Cincinnati’s run defense wasn’t as stout as the pass coverage. Not including yardage lost on sacks, teams averaged 4.1 yards per carry and 159.8 rushing yards per game against the Bearcats in 2021 and 4.3 yards per carry and 171.7 yards per game last season.

The Badgers say its on them to execute better in 2023.

“It's not like little special play or special technique or something like that,” said Thompson. “It all comes down to man on man, who is going to make the play.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers run defense could be challenged by Nebraska