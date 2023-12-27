Badgers reportedly set to hire former OSU player Kenny Guiton to coach wide receivers

TAMPA – Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell reportedly has his new wide receivers coach.

FootballScoop reported Tuesday that Fickell is set to hire former Ohio State player Kenny Guiton.

Guiton replaces Mike Brown, who left UW to join the Notre Dame staff.

Guiton, 32, has coached wide receivers at Arkansas the last three seasons under head coach Sam Pittman.

He played quarterback at Ohio State (2009 through 2013) and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Houston in 2015.

Guiton spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Houston, then transitioned to wide receivers coach (2017 and 2018), coached wide receivers at Louisiana Tech in 2019 and at Colorado State in 2020 before landing at Arkansas.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Badgers reportedly set to hire Kenny Guiton to coach wide receivers