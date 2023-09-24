Badgers remain on outside of Week 4 US LBM Coaches Poll

Following another week of college football action, there was some movement with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

Most notably, Notre Dame fell from being ranked ninth to now sitting at 13th after their 17-14 loss to Ohio State. Two other teams fell at least four spots and stayed in the top 25 with Oregon State (formerly 15th) dropping to 21st while Ole Miss (formerly 16th) is now at 20th.

Three teams fell completely out of the list as Colorado, Iowa and UCLA all lost their contests this weekend and dropped outside of the top 25.

Although they improved to 3-1 on the season by beating Purdue 38-17 on Friday night in West Lafayette, Wisconsin remained on the outside looking in.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 4 is listed below:

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/Lo 1 Georgia 4-0 1592 61 1 — 1/1 2 Michigan 4-0 1495 0 2 — 2/2 3 Ohio State 4-0 1414 2 4 1 3/4 4 Florida State 4-0 1390 0 3 -1 3/8 5 Texas 4-0 1336 0 6 1 5/12 6 Southern California 4-0 1288 0 5 -1 5/6 7 Penn State 4-0 1225 0 7 — 7/7 8 Washington 4-0 1194 1 8 — 8/11 9 Oregon 4-0 1071 0 11 2 9/15 10 Utah 4-0 1010 0 10 — 10/14 11 Alabama 3-1 930 0 12 1 3/12 12 Louisiana State 3-1 844 0 13 1 5/14 13 Notre Dame 4-1 837 0 9 -4 9/13 14 Oklahoma 4-0 784 0 14 — 14/19 15 North Carolina 4-0 698 0 17 2 15/20 16 Duke 4-0 605 0 18 2 16/NR 17 Washington State 4-0 555 0 24 7 17/NR 18 Miami 4-0 485 0 21 3 18/NR 19 Tennessee 3-1 404 0 20 1 9/20 20 Mississippi 3-1 305 0 16 -4 16/22 21 Oregon State 3-1 293 0 15 -6 15/21 22 Missouri 4-0 140 0 NR 5 22/NR 23 Florida 3-1 134 0 NR 6 23/NR 24 Kansas 4-0 120 0 NR 9 24/NR 25 Kansas State 3-1 109 0 NR 1 15/NR

Schools that dropped out:

No. 19 Colorado; No. 22 Iowa; No. 23 Clemson; No. 25 UCLA.

Others receiving votes:

Fresno State 93; Kentucky 87; Texas Christian 54; Maryland 39; UCLA 36; Texas A&M 36; Louisville 36; Clemson 35; Syracuse 32; Colorado 29; Air Force 24; Iowa 16; Tulane 11; Wyoming 8; Marshall 2; James Madison 2; Liberty 1; Georgia St. 1.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire