Can the Badgers regain the form they showed in rising to the top of the Big Ten?

MADISON – Less than a month ago, Wisconsin was alone in first place in the Big Ten with an 8-1 record and, at 16-4 overall, in contention for a No. 2 seeding in the NCAA Tournament?

Can the Badgers, who on Tuesday snapped a four-game losing streak with an eight-point victory over Ohio State, get back to that level of success?

“I don’t think there is a doubt in anybody’s mind,” guard Max Klesmit said.

John Blackwell set to return but fellow reserve Kamari McGee still on the mend

UW rose that high with a 10-player rotation that included guards John Blackwell and Kamari McGee.

The Badgers were 14-4 in games both Blackwell and McGee were available. They are 3-4 since losing McGee (toe) in a victory over Indiana.

Blackwell (hip) was limited to 11-plus minutes in UW’s loss at Michigan and has missed the last two games, a loss at Rutgers and the victory over Ohio State.

However, he went through a full practice on Thursday and is set to return to the rotation Saturday at Iowa. McGee has missed the last seven games and according to Greg Gard’s timeline, could return in time for UW’s game Feb. 27 at Indiana.

The Badgers (17-8, 9-5 Big Ten) have two games before that trip – in a span of four days. They play at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Iowa (14-11, 6-8) and host Maryland (14-11, 6-8) on Tuesday.

Victories over Iowa and Maryland would leave the Badgers 11-5 in the league and put them in solid position for a difficult four-game run to close out the regular season.

“They have played at a really high level," Gard said. "It’s not about if they can get there. They’ve been there.”

The injuries to Blackwell and McGee have stripped the team of two versatile, tenacious players.

John Blackwell, Kamari McGee were key cogs in Greg Gard's 10-player rotation

Blackwell (7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 47.5% three-point shooting) moves well without the ball and gets to the free-throw line (56 of 65 attempts). He is also a dependable defender on or off the ball.

McGee before his injury had developed into a sound second option behind starter Chucky Hepburn. His defense was outstanding and he proved to be a dependable shooter (47.1%) when left open.

“It is just the spark they give us when they come in,” guard Max Klesmit said. “Kam comes in and pours everything he can into the team. He picks up the other team’s point guard full court most of the time and tries to disrupt their offense.

“John is a really high IQ, high instinct player. He players older than his age, in my opinion.

“That is what we’ve missed, the energy and intensity they bring to the game. It never dips down once they sub in. Looking forward to getting that back and having that with us for the rest of the season.”

The contributions from UW’s bench have been uneven with both Blackwell and McGee out.

Gard used four subs in the victory over Ohio State and Nolan Winter (five points) was the only reserve who scored.

Connor Essegian played 11 minutes but missed his only shot. That came after he scored 15 points in 24 minutes at Rutgers.

UW’s four-game losing streak started with a loss at Nebraska. In that game, the reserves contributed a combined and eight rebounds but combined to hit just 3 of 12 shots. Blackwell struggled in that game and finished with three points, three rebounds and two turnovers.

“We play a bad second half at Nebraska – or a bad 16 minutes,” Gard said. “I didn’t think we played bad against Purdue.

“Michigan and Rutgers, we got off to slow starts…and gave teams confidence."

UW had three turnovers and just one basket on its first five possessions at Michigan and trailed by four at halftime.

UW had turnovers on its first three possessions and four of its first five at Rutgers in falling into a 9-0 hole and never recovered.

“In this league, on the road,” Gard said, “if you don’t punch first…”

You’re in trouble.

UW was sharp early in the victory over Ohio State, closed the half on a 16-3 run after the Buckeyes forged an 18-18 tie and won comfortably.

"I don’t want to say it was a good thing for us,” Max Klesmit said of the four-game losing streak. “But there is a lot we can learn from that – what it’s going to take, that underdog mentality we need to have every day regardless of it is a practice or a game."

Neither Iowa nor Maryland is projected to make the NCAA Tournament field. Both teams must reel off victories to get into that discussion.

“We’ve got to ready to go from the jump and come into these games knowing that these teams are hungry,” Tyler Wahl said, “knowing it is do or die, that they want to make the tournament.

“So, coming out and punching them first instead of the other way around.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Can UW regain the form it showed in the first 20 games?