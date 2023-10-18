Badgers receive commitment of class of 2024 linebacker

Wisconsin received the commitment of Drew Braam, a two-star linebacker from Oak Creek, Wisconsin on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound athlete will join the team’s class of 2024 recruits in Madison next season.

Braam will be a walk-on and he picked Luke Fickell and the Badgers over offers from the likes of Miami (OH) and South Dakota State. Although he may not be the highest rated player or a nationally recognized recruit, the linebacker will have an opportunity to prove himself in Madison.

In the past, stars like safety Jim Leonhard, offensive lineman Mark Tauscher and defensive end T.J. Watt have began their Wisconsin careers as walk-ons.

I am extremely blessed to announce that I will be committing to The University of Wisconsin. #OnWisconsin 🔴⚪️@_maximus347 @CoachMikeTress @CoachFick pic.twitter.com/Yh4ZTykzvG — Drew Braam (@DrewBraam) October 17, 2023

