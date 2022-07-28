Badgers Punter Andy Vujnovich Named to 2022 Ray Guy Award Watch List

Wisconsin’s Andy Vujnovich was named Wednesday to the 49-man preseason watch list for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the nation’s top punter.

The fifth-year senior, who has punted for the Badgers the past two seasons, was named All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2020 and has a career average of 44.5 yards per punt while at UW and a career-long of 68 yards.

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 234-pound punter registered 15 punts of at least 50 yards and placed 16 of his punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Vujnovich, who punted for Columbus High School (Wisc.), has one of the most powerful legs in the Big Ten and has proven to be a weapon for an inconsistent UW special teams.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.