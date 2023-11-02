Can the Badgers plug the holes in a run defense that has struggled in the last three games?

MADISON – Wisconsin’s defensive players and coaches left Camp Randall Stadium on Oct. 7 encouraged by what they had accomplished against Rutgers.

Rutgers came to Madison intent on establishing its ground game.

UW, which to that point had been solid against the run but far from dominant, limited the Scarlet Knights to 64 yards on 22 attempts.

The Scarlet Knights entered the day averaging 4.8 yards per carry and 195.2 per game.

After containing the Scarlet Knights, UW was allowing just 107.4 rushing yards per game. That was the No. 6 mark in the Big Ten and No. 27 nationally.

Fast-forward to today.

The Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) have slipped to 10th in the league and 64th nationally against the run at 142.8 yards per game as they prepare to face Indiana (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday in Bloomington.

“Tackling is a big part of it,” safety Hunter Wohler said. “You’ve got to get the guy on the ground. …

“And just resetting the line of scrimmage, whether that be the D-line, whether that be the linebackers, or whether that be the safeties. Whoever it is, we’ve got to do a good job sticking our face in there and making plays.”

Badgers' last three opponents have been successful running the ball. UW lost two of those games.

The Badgers’ last three opponents have averaged 4.4 yards per carry and 201.3 per game.

Iowa rushed 48 times for 200 yards in a 15-6 victory over UW.

“If you look at the yards and how the game went, we’d be fine with that,” linebacker Jake Chaney said. “But against a team like Iowa, you can’t give them that many yards. So, that’s not really the standard for that game. I think that led to the loss.”

Yes, 82 of the yards came on one play, a touchdown run by Leshon Williams.

But at least two defensive backs had an opportunity to make a tackle relatively close to the line of scrimmage and missed.

“I was the first one to make contact,” cornerback Jason Maitre said. “I hit him but I should have brought my feet through. I missed the tackle and he ended up breaking out. I should have brought my feet. I should have made the tackle.”

Illinois followed and rushed 45 times for 223 yards, though UW rallied for a 25-21 victory.

Freshman tailback Kaden Feagin did most of his damage between the tackles and finished with 97 yards and a touchdown on 24 carries. Quarterback Luke Altmyer burned UW with scrambles for much of the game and finished with 100 yards on 16 carries.

TreVeyon Henderson (24 carries, 162 yards) and Xavier Johnson (four carries, 29 yards) helped Ohio State rush for 181 yards on 43 carries.

“We’ve got to make sure we win the line of scrimmage,” defensive end James Thompson Jr. said. “You can’t give a back like that (Henderson) space.”

Henderson was effective running inside and outside and Johnson did his damage on sweeps as UW struggled to contain the ball.

“I think it starts with leverage, then I think it goes into tackling,” UW coach Luke Fickell said after the loss to Ohio State. “There are all different kinds. We saw earlier in the year a lot of space tackles that we weren't very good at. Maybe a little bit more tonight with some physicality on the tackling.”

Indiana struggles to run the ball, but quarterback Brendan Sorsby is a dangerous runner

Indiana is 12th in the Big Ten and 110th nationally in rushing at 109.5 yards per game.

Jaylin Lucas leads the Hoosiers at 30.3 per game, with two touchdowns. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has rushed for 201 yards – excluding sacks – and is a dangerous runner.

Considering UW struggled to contain Purdue’s Hudson Card and Altmyer, Sorsby likely will be involved heavily in the Hoosier’s run game.

“Mobile quarterbacks,” Wohler said, “there is a similar game plan for all of them in terms of keeping them in the pocket and making them throw between the tackles.

“Rush lanes have to be good. If we’re in zone, our zones have to be good and not drift and get too much depth and lose vision on the QB. And we just have to rally and tackle.”

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin looks to improve its run defense against Indiana