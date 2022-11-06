Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 defensive players from the win over Maryland

Madison, Wis. – It took until early November, but the Wisconsin Badgers finally did it; they won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

In less than ideal playing conditions, interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) jumped out to an early lead over Maryland and never looked back, winning 23-10 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin’s defense put together one of its best games of the season playing in the elements, only allowing 189 yards on 3.0 yards per play and sacking the opposing quarterback a season-high five times, two of which belonged to the Big Ten’s sack leader, Nick Herbig.

According to PFF, UW registered 19 total pressures, a marked improvement from the 13.8 per game the Badgers averaged coming out of the bye week.

The Badgers won in the trenches and freed up inside linebackers like Maema Njongmeta and Jordan Turner to get after the opposing quarterback – who finished with four and three pressures, respectively.

Following Saturday’s win, the Badgers are now 4-0 all-time against the Terrapins, including 3-0 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here’s a look at the five highest-graded defensive players from Wisconsin’s victory over Maryland, according to Pro Football Focus.

S Hunter Wohler (90.1) - Elite

Wisconsin safety Hunter Wohler (24) celebrates his interception during the third quarter of their game against Maryland Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Uwgrid05 17

OLB C.J. Goetz (78.3) - Good

Wisconsin linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) rushes Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Mjs Usat Wisconsin Vs Maryland Football 110522 253 Ttm

OLB Nick Herbig (77.5) - Good

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) reacts following a sack during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

ILB Jordan Turner (73.7) - Good

Wisconsin Badgers linebackers Jordan Turner (54) and Maema Njongmeta (55) run through drills during the University of Wisconsin spring football practice at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday.

Uw Spring Football Practice 4060

S John Torchio (70.7) - Above Average

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire