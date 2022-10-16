Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 defensive players from loss to Michigan State

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), who were seven-and-a-half point favorites, failed to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, losing a 34-28 heartbreaker in overtime at Spartan Field on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin’s defense held up against the run, but overall it lacked identity. UW gave up seven plays of 20+ yards through the air and allowed 389 total yards of offense on 5.9 yards per play.

According to Pro Football Focus, the defense had 13 missed tackles – which has been a serious area of concern all season long.

Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta turned in an impressive individual performance against Michigan State, registering 11 tackles, three pressures, and one pass deflection.

Wisconsin’s defense has talent but has noticeable warts and isn’t good enough to bail the program out when the offense stalls.

Here’s a look at the five highest-graded defensive players from Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan State, according to Pro Football Focus.

Maema Njongmeta (90.4) - Elite

Tatum Grass (79.8) - Good

Keeanu Benton (76.2) - Good

James Thompson Jr. (75.0) - Good

C.J. Goetz (72.7) - Good

