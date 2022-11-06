Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 offensive players from the win over Maryland

Madison, Wis. – It took until early November, but the Wisconsin Badgers finally did it; they won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

In less than ideal playing conditions, interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) jumped out to an early lead over Maryland and never looked back, winning 23-10 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin out-gained Maryland in total yardage, dominated in the running game, and took care of the football en route to a beatdown of the visiting Terrapins.

Coming out of the bye week, Bobby Engram’s offense had to get one-dimensional, registering 355 total yards (77 passing, 278 rushing) on 5.5 yards per play.

The one-two punch of Bralon Allen and Isaac Guerendo, each topped 100-plus yards rushing and found paydirt against Maryland – hard to ask for more than that on a rainy day at Camp Randall.

Following Saturday’s win, the Badgers are now 4-0 all-time against the Terrapins, including 3-0 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Here’s a look at the five highest-graded offensive players from Wisconsin’s victory over Maryland, according to Pro Football Focus.

C Joe Tippmann (77.2) - Good

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

RB Braelon Allen (73.4) - Good

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Isaac Guerendo (72.9) - Good

Wisconsin running back Isaac Guerendo (20) outruns Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett (2) to score a touchdown on an 89-yard run during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

FB Jackson Acker (66.3) - Above Average

Nov 6, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jackson Acker (34) carries the ball as Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) pursues during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

LG Tanor Bortolini (66.1) - Above Average

Wisconsin Badgers offense huddles during an NCAA college football game against the Army Black Knights, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 20-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

