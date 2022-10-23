Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 offensive players from the win over Purdue

Madison, Wis. – In his first home game as interim head coach, Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten), who were one-and-a-half point favorites, took care of business, winning 35-24 at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After riding the struggle bus against Michigan State, Wisconsin’s offense bounced back, registering 381 total yards (203 passing, 178 rushing) on an impressive 7.6 yards per play.

Bobby Engram and company displayed a disciplined, yet balanced, offensive attack – which was highly encouraging.

Led by standout offensive performances from Graham Mertz, Braelon Allen, Isaac Guerendo, and Skyler Bell, the Badgers made a point to get the ball to its playmakers – and beat down a good Purdue football team as a result.

Here’s a look at the five highest-graded offensive players from Wisconsin’s victory over Purdue, according to Pro Football Focus.

WR Skyler Bell (83.4) - High Quality

iOct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Alexander Smith (11) reacts following a replay decision during the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

RB Braelon Allen (78.1) - Good

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) rushes for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

TE Jaylan Franklin (77.6) - Good

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jaylan Franklin (81) is tackled after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chimere Dike (75.7) - Good

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 08: Chimere Dike #13 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates a first down reception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Ryan Field on October 08, 2022 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

C Joe Tippmann (73.8) - Above Avg.

Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Tippmann (75) looks for someone to block during the first quarter of their game against Eastern Michigan Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Uwgrid12 7

