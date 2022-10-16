Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 offensive players from loss to Michigan State

Interim head coach Jim Leonhard and the Wisconsin Badgers (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten), who were seven-and-a-half point favorites, failed to win back-to-back games for the first time this season, losing a 34-28 heartbreaker in double-overtime at Spartan Field on Saturday afternoon.

Just one week removed from Wisconsin’s best offensive performance of the season, the Badgers reverted to who we thought they were, mustering 283 total yards (131 passing, 152 rushing) on a mere 4.5 yards per play.

Sophomore running back Braelon Allen, who was without his partner in crime, Chez Mellusi, was asked to carry a significant load on Saturday to the tune of a career-high 29 carries for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

The offensive line, however, was a disaster against MSU, allowing five pressures while also picking up five penalties – three of which belonged to left guard Tanor Bortolini.

Coach Leonhard has his work cut out for him moving forward because the program needs an offensive identity – and fast.

Here’s a look at the five highest-graded offensive players from Wisconsin’s loss to Michigan State, according to Pro Football Focus.

Chimere Dike (69.5) - Good

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 15: Angelo Grose #15 of the Michigan State Spartans tackles Chimere Dike #13 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the first quarter at Spartan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Braelon Allen (69.0) - Good

Oct 15, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Braelon Allen (0) sprints for a long first down against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylan Franklin (66.8) - Above Average

Skyler Bell (66.3) - Above Average

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Skyler Bell (11) rushes with the football after catching a pass during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keontez Lewis (64.7) - Above Average

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 15: Keontez Lewis #3 and Jack Eschenbach #82 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrate Lewis’ touchdown against the Michigan State Spartans during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

