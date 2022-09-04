Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 defensive players from week 1 victory over Illinois State

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) kicked off its season opener at Camp Randall on Saturday night with a 38-0 victory over the visiting Illinois State Redbirds.

Jim Leonhard’s defense was able to hang a goose egg to begin the season, but the underlying numbers showed a slightly less dominating performance. Wisconsin gave up 243 total yards, 186 of which came through the air but made several timely plays that changed the course of the game.

UW played without its No. 1 cornerback Alexander Smith, but the secondary appeared to struggle with the Redbirds passing attack, giving up several chunk plays.

Senior safety John Torchio stole the show with his 100-yard pick-six in the first quarter, and outside linebacker Nick Herbig looked like a guy who will be playing on Sundays next season, registering four tackles and two sacks.

Overall, it was a solid showing for a defense replacing eight starters from last season’s top-ranked unit in the country.

Here’s a look at the top 5 highest graded defensive players from Wisconsin’s 38-0 victory over Illinois State, according to Pro Football Focus.

S Preston Zachman (91.0) Elite

NT Keeanu Benton (86.8) Elite

Oct 16, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Keeanu Benton (95) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Army Black Knights during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

S Kamo'i Latu (83.2) High Quality

Nov 9, 2019; Madison, WI, USA; A Wisconsin Badgers helmet during the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

ILB Maema Njongmeta (82.5) High Quality

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Donte Burton (4) celebrates with cornerback Semar Melvin (20) and linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) following an interception during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

OLB Nick Herbig (78.2) High Quality

Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig (19) sacks Illinois State quarterback Zack Annexstad (5) during the second quarter of the Badgers’ season-opening game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

Mjs Uwgrid03 3 Jpg Uwgrid03

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire