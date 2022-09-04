Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 offensive players from week 1 victory over Illinois State

The No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) kicked off its season opener at Camp Randall on Saturday night with a 38-0 victory over the visiting Illinois State Redbirds.

Wisconsin’s new-look offense under Bobby Engram produced 440 total yards and scored 38 points with a balanced offensive attack.

Third-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz looked sharp against Illinois State, completing 14 of 16 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown with no turnovers.

Doak Walker hopeful Braelon Allen also carried the ball 14 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the first half that went for 96 yards and gave the Badgers a 14-0 advantage that set the tone for the remainder of the game.

Here’s a look at the top 5 highest graded players from Wisconsin’s 38-0 victory over Illinois State, according to Pro Football Focus.

OT Nolan Rucci (91.1) Elite

TE Hayden Rucci (88.4) Elite

WR Chimere Dike (82.6) High Quality

OT Jack Nelson (81.6) High Quality

QB Graham Mertz (81.4) High Quality

