Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 defensive players from Week 4 loss to Ohio State

Head coach Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) entered its week four matchup as 18.5-point underdogs and walked out of Columbus with their second loss after a lopsided 52-21 beatdown in the Horseshoe on Saturday night.

Ohio State’s top-ranked offense, led by Heisman hopeful C.J. Stroud, looked the part against UW, totaling 539 yards (281 passing, 258 rushing) of offense on 7.7 yards per play.

The Buckeyes picked up 28 first-downs, picking up chunk plays through the air and on the ground all night long – and Jim Leonhard’s defense didn’t have any answers.

Ohio State’s 539 yards of offense were the most allowed by the Badgers since OSU totaled 558 against UW in the 2014 Big Ten title game.

Here’s a look at the five highest-graded defensive players from Wisconsin’s blowout loss to Ohio State, according to Pro Football Focus.

LB Jake Chaney (68.9) - Above Average

Wisconsin linebacker Jake Chaney (36) celebrates his interception during the fourth quarter of their game Saturday, September 17, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat New Mexico State 66-7.

CB Cedrick Dort Jr. (68.9) - Above Average

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois State Redbirds wide receiver J’Kalon Carter (2) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. (5) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

LB Tatum Grass (66.8) - Above Average

CB Jay Shaw (64.1) - Average

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) gets tackled by Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw (1) and linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium.

OLB Nick Herbig (63.4) - Average

Sep 17, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig (19) reacts following a sack during the second quarter against the New Mexico State Aggies at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

