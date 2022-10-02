Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 offensive players from Week 5 loss to Illinois

Madison, Wis. – Head coach Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-3, 0-2 Big Ten), who needed a bounce-back performance, lost their second straight contest embarrassingly on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

The offense mustered up a mere 208 total yards (206 passing, 2 rushing) – the Badgers’ lowest offensive output since 2016.

Quarterback Graham Mertz, while not great, was sacked five times and pressured seven more. He would finish the day 17-of-31 passing for 206 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions – and was one of UW’s only sources of offense.

UW was completely and utterly dominated in the trenches – which is more concerning when you consider the amount of talent, on paper, Wisconsin has stockpiled at the position.

Anytime Wisconsin finishes with two rushing yards, there are real problems that need to be corrected quickly if the Badgers are going to rebound and push for a Big Ten West title.

Here’s a look at the five highest-graded offensive players from Wisconsin’s loss to Illinois, according to Pro Football Focus.

Graham Mertz (79.1) - Good

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz (5) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Guerendo (72.9) - Above Average

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Isaac Guerendo (20) catches a pass to score a touchdown in front of Illinois Fighting Illini linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chimere Dike (70.4) - Above Average

Oct 1, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Chimere Dike (13) rushes with the football during the third quarter against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Keontez Lewis (63.7) - Average

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Keontez Lewis (3) reacts after catching a pass during the second quarter against the Washington State Cougars at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Nelson (63.4) - Average

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 30: Offensive linemen Tanor Bortolini #63, Jack Nelson #79 and Cormac Sampson #62 of the Wisconsin Badgers walk to the line of scrimmage during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Allegiant Stadium on December 30, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Badgers defeated the Sun Devils 20-13. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

