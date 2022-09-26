Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 offensive players from Week 4 loss to Ohio State

Head coach Paul Chryst and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) entered their week four matchup as 18.5-point underdogs and walked out with their second loss after a lopsided 52-21 beatdown in the Horseshoe on Saturday night.

To make an already daunting matchup even more complicated, Wisconsin played No. 3 Ohio State without its starting offensive tackles, Jack Nelson and Riley Mahlman – forcing UW to play the hand they were dealt.

At the end of the first quarter, the Badgers had just two more yards (23) than the Buckeyes had points (21) – not exactly ideal.

On offense, Wisconsin mustered up 296 yards of offense (104 passing, 194 rushing) on 5.3 yards per play, most of which came in the second half when the game was well out of reach.

Here’s a look at the five highest-graded offensive players from Wisconsin’s loss to Ohio State, according to Pro Football Focus.

OT Trey Wedig (69.9) - Above Average

TE Jack Eschenbach (69.8) - Above Average

C Joe Tippmann (69.7) - Above Average

G Tanor Bortolini (66.7) - Above Average

G Tyler Beach (66.1) - Above Average

