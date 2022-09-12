Badgers PFF grades: Top 5 defensive players from week 2 loss to Washington State

Weather, as they say, is the great equalizer in football. That held true on Saturday when the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) suffered a sloppy, unacceptable home loss against the Washington State Cougars (2-0) at Camp Randall Stadium.

Jim Leonhard’s defense was good on Saturday but not as great as we’ve grown to expect.

Wisconsin, still without No. 1 cornerback Alexander Smith and top nickel corner Justin Clark chose to combat the Washington State air raid offense by playing significantly more dime package, deploying six defensive backs throughout most of the game.

Although the Badgers’ defense only allowed 17 points, 253 yards of offense, and forced three turnovers, Wisconsin’s offense couldn’t help get them any additional breathing room.

And when the game mattered most, UW’s defense failed to make a big play to allow the offense one last crack at winning the game. Washington State held the ball for the final 5:14 of regulation.

Overall, Wisconsin needs its defense to be elite for the Badgers to win games consistently, so while they performed well on Saturday, it wasn’t good enough.

I do not doubt that coach Leonhard and the Badgers’ defense will learn from this game and improve as the season progresses.

Here’s a look at the top 5 highest graded defensive players from Wisconsin’s 17-14 loss to Washington State, according to Pro Football Focus.

John Torchio (77.7) High Quality

Sep 10, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers safety John Torchio (15) breaks up the pass intended for Washington State Cougars wide receiver Renard Bell (9) during the third quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Mullens (75.3) High Quality

Dec 19, 2020; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Isaiah Mullens (99) dances between the third and fourth quarters in the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

Cedrick Dort Jr. (74.2) High Quality

Sep 3, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Illinois State Redbirds wide receiver J’Kalon Carter (2) rushes with the football as Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Cedrick Dort Jr. (5) defends during the first quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Maema Njongmeta (73.3) High Quality

Sep 11, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Donte Burton (4) celebrates with cornerback Semar Melvin (20) and linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) following an interception during the fourth quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Shaw (69.4) Above Average

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Jay Shaw (1) shows the Badgers W before the team photo as part of Wisconsin Badgers football media day at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Badgers Media Day 0520

