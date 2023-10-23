Badgers on outside of Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll
After another week of college football action, there was some movement with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.
The Badgers (5-2) were able to take down Illinois 25-21 on the road this week, getting back into the win column after falling to Iowa last week. Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke recorded 240 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start.
The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 is listed below:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
7-0
1,586 (58)
–
2
8-0
1,522 (4)
–
3
7-0
1,459 (2)
–
4
Florida State
7-0
1,426
–
5
Washington
7-0
1,333
–
6
7-0
1,283
+1
7
6-1
1,150
+1
8
7-1
1,141
–
9
6-1
1,089
+2
10
6-1
1,056
-4
11
6-1
931
+1
12
Oregon State
6-1
892
+1
13
Utah
6-1
866
+1
14
6-2
688
+4
15
6-2
677
+4
16
7-1
604
+4
17
6-1
574
-7
18
6-1
451
+3
19
Air Force
7-0
374
+3
20
5-2
356
-5
21
Duke
5-2
350
-4
22
6-2
269
-6
23
6-1
202
+1
24
5-2
195
+1
25
JMU
7-0
101
+1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 23 Iowa
Others Receiving Votes
Florida, 52; Miami (Fla.), 27; Kansas State, 25; Iowa, 24; Fresno State, 23; Oklahoma State, 13; Kentucky, 10; Wyoming, 9; SMU, 8; Liberty, 8; Arizona, 7; UNLV, 6; Maryland, 4; Kansas, 4; Wisconsin, 2; Toledo, 1; Clemson, 1;
Wisconsin is still on the outside looking in but they’ll have an opportunity to make a statement win at home Saturday versus Ohio State (7-0) at 6:30.