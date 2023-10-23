Badgers on outside of Week 9 US LBM Coaches Poll

After another week of college football action, there was some movement with the latest US LBM Coaches Poll.

The Badgers (5-2) were able to take down Illinois 25-21 on the road this week, getting back into the win column after falling to Iowa last week. Redshirt freshman Braedyn Locke recorded 240 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start.

The entire US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9 is listed below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 23 Iowa

Others Receiving Votes

Florida, 52; Miami (Fla.), 27; Kansas State, 25; Iowa, 24; Fresno State, 23; Oklahoma State, 13; Kentucky, 10; Wyoming, 9; SMU, 8; Liberty, 8; Arizona, 7; UNLV, 6; Maryland, 4; Kansas, 4; Wisconsin, 2; Toledo, 1; Clemson, 1;

Wisconsin is still on the outside looking in but they’ll have an opportunity to make a statement win at home Saturday versus Ohio State (7-0) at 6:30.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire