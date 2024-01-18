Badgers officially welcome new O-line coach

The Badgers announced that they were hiring a new offensive line coach late last week and they made the addition official Wednesday, welcoming AJ Blazek to Madison.

Blazek spent the last three seasons as the offensive line coach at Vanderbilt, but he has Big Ten experience as well. He spent the 1999 and 2000 seasons as a member of Iowa’s football team before joining their coaching staff and he later spent the 2016-2018 seasons with Rutgers.

Wisconsin will have a new primary running back in 2024, though Chez Mellusi is the favorite and he’s been in Madison for three years, while they will also have a new quarterback under center. Blazek will look to ensure that regardless of who’s touching the ball, they have adequate protection.

