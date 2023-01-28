Badgers offer three-star wide receiver from class of 2024

Wisconsin offered Terrance Moore Jr., a three-star wide receiver from Tampa, Florida on Friday. The 6-foot-3, 190 pound athlete is a junior at Tampa Catholic High School and still has one more season before potentially making the leap to a collegiate program.

Moore Jr. has now received 37 Division 1 offers, a list that includes powerhouse programs like Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State as well as in-state schools like Florida and Florida State. Prior to the addition of head coach Luke Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, Moore Jr. would have never really been in consideration for the Badgers, but the times have changed.

Since the two joined the program, Wisconsin has brought in four wide receivers from the transfer portal, including former four-star CJ Williams from USC. In addition to the receivers, the team has brought in great talent at quarterback as well and have already secured the commitment of four-star Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) for the class of 2024. If the Badgers can pull it off, Moore would be a big body for Mettauer to connect with in a couple years.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire