Badgers offer three-star edge rusher from Florida

The Badgers offered three-star edge rusher Romando Johnson from West Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound athlete is a junior at Palm Beach Central and he’s a member of the class of 2025.

Johnson has now received 13 Division 1 offers, including offers from Penn State and Purdue in the Big Ten, while home-state teams like Florida, FAU and Miami have also extended scholarships.

Wisconsin brought in over 20 athletes in their class of 2024 recruiting cycle and they’ve also added many players through the transfer portal, but there is still plenty of time before we’ll know official decisions for Johnson’s class.

Johnson is the ninth edge rusher that the Badgers have offered for the class of 2025.

