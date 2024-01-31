Badgers offer three-star defensive lineman from New Jersey

Wisconsin offered Kole Briehler, a three-star class of 2025 defensive lineman from Princeton, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 250-pound athlete still has one more year of high school before he’d potentially make the leap to collegiate level.

Briehler has now received 22 Division 1 offers, including nine teams from within the 2024 version of the Big Ten conference. Most notably Michigan, USC and Penn State have extended him offers.

The Badgers have had a great amount of recruiting success in New Jersey over the years and in their class of 2024, three-star safety Raphael Dunn (Lawrenceville, NJ) is set to join Wisconsin this fall.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire