Badgers offer three-star defensive lineman from Illinois

Wisconsin offered Joe Barna, a three-star defensive lineman from Wheaton, Illinois on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound athlete still has one more season of football at Wheaton North High School before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level.

To this point, Barna has received 17 Division 1 offers, including Illinois, Purdue and Wisconsin in the Big Ten. Considering he’s from the Midwest, it’s likely that he will end up in the conference, but nothing is guaranteed.

Head coach Luke Fickell and defensive coordinator Mike Tressel have already reeled in two defensive athletes for the class of 2024, bringing in three-star linebackers Thomas Heiberger (Sioux Falls, South Dakota) and Landon Gauthier (Green Bay, Wisconsin).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire