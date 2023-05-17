Badgers offer three-star cornerback from Arizona

Wisconsin offered Cree Thomas, a three-star cornerback from Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday. The class of 2025 athlete is a sophomore at Brophy College Preparatory and still has two years of high school football before he’d make the leap to the collegiate level.

Thomas has now received 10 Division 1 offers, including offers from Arizona and Arizona State. The cornerback recorded six pass deflections, one interception and 33 total tackles as a sophomore in 2022 and will look to build on that season moving forward to raise his stock.

Traditionally, the Badgers have been more of a linebacker/defensive lineman program, but with Luke Fickell and Mike Tressel now handling the defense, it’s possible that the identity shifts a little under their leadership. Those two men produced NFL talents like Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant while with Cincinnati.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire