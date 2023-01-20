Badgers offer three-star athlete from Chicago

The Badgers offered Tysean Griffin, a three-star athlete from Chicago, Illinois on Thursday. Griffin has experience on both sides of the ball, operating as a running back, wide receiver and cornerback for Morgan Park, High School.

Griffin would be a member of the class of 2024 and therefore has one more year before he’d join a collegiate program. He has already received multiple offers from other schools outside of Wisconsin, including one from Cincinnati, new Badger head coach Luke Fickell’s former team.

So far, Wisconsin has earned two commitments for the class of 2024, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) and cornerback Austin Alexander (Chicago Heights, Illinois).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire