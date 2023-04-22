Badgers offer Ole Miss transfer cornerback

Wisconsin offered Markevious Brown, a transfer cornerback from Ole Miss who entered the portal after two seasons with the Rebels. The 5-foot-10, 180 pound athlete from Florida still has three years of eligibility.

Brown recorded 19 tackles while deflecting two passes during his second campaign with Ole Miss, his first true season on the field. The Badgers appear to still be interested in adding to their secondary ahead of the 2023 football season.

Luke Fickell and his staff offered Rhode Island transfer cornerback Antonio Carter on Wednesday as well. With safety Jason Maitre impressing this spring after transferring to Madison from Boston College this offseason.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire