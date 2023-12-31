Badgers offer James Madison transfer wideout

The Badgers football team is gearing up to face LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday (Jan 1.), but the team offered transfer wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (James Madison) on Friday.

Sarratt reeled in 82 catches for 1,191 yards and eight touchdowns over 13 games with the Dukes this past season and he still has multiple years of eligibility remaining.

Wisconsin has already secured the commitment of former Michigan State wide receiver Tyrell Henry via the transfer portal earlier in December, but they continue to look to acquire as many offensive assets as possible ahead of the 2024 campaign.

The Badgers will first square off with LSU on Monday at 11 AM on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire