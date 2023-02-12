Badgers offer four-star running back from Texas

Wisconsin offered Taylor Tatum, a four-star running back from Longview, Texas on Wednesday. The 5-foot-10, 195 pound athlete still has one more season of high school football before he’ll join a collegiate program as a member of the class of 2024.

Tatum has been a popular recruit, receiving 36 Division 1 offers to this point, including six from within the Big Ten. It’s clear that the tide has turned in Madison for the Badgers, as new head coach Luke Fickell and his staff have been aggressive in their recruiting attempts nationally in the last few months.

As of right now, Wisconsin has already secured the commitments of three members of the class of 2024, as four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas), four star tight end Grant Stec (Algonquin, Illinois) and three-star tight end Robert Booker (Waunakee, Wisconsin) have chosen the Badgers.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire