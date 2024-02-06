Badgers offer four-star quarterback from Florida

Wisconsin offered Will Griffin, a four-star class of 2026 quarterback from Tampa, Florida, on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound athlete still has two more years at Jesuit High School before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level.

Although he’s still so far out from making his college debut, Griffin has already received 24 Division 1 offers, including five offers from within the Big Ten. With programs like Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon interested, Wisconsin has some competition within their conference.

Griffin is just the second quarterback that the Badgers have offered for 2026 so far, joining fellow Florida native Dia Bell (Fort Lauderdale, FL).

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire