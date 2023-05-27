Badgers offer four-star edge rusher from Maryland

Wisconsin offered Obinna Onwuka, a four-star class of 2024 edge rusher from Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound athlete is a junior at Charles Herbert Flowers High School and is expected to make his college decision on July 1.

Onwuka has now received 12 Division 1 offers, including Wisconsin and Penn State from within the Big Ten. Considering the success of edge rushers like Nick Herbig and the Watt brothers with the Badgers, Madison could certainly be his future home.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

To this point for the class of 2024, on the defensive side of the ball, Wisconsin has gotten the commitments of three-star linebackers Thomas Heiberger (Sioux Falls, SD) and Landon Gauthier (Green Bay, WI) as well as three-star safety Kahmir Prescott (Philadelphia, PA).

Blessed to receive my 21st offer from The University of Wisconsin 🦡 ! pic.twitter.com/dJAjS6zfit — © Obinna Onwuka © (@famoussbinna) May 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire