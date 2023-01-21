Badgers offer four-star athlete from Detroit for class of 2025

Wisconsin offered Alex Graham, a four-star athlete from the class of 2025 on Friday. Graham is a 6-foot-1 sophomore at Cass Technical in Detroit, Michigan and has experience playing cornerback, safety and wide receiver.

Graham still has approximately two years before making a decision on where he wants to play collegiate football, but the athlete has already received 11 Division 1 offers. With in-state powerhouse Michigan amongst those that have offered, the Badgers have their work cut out for them to obtain his commitment.

Wisconsin has quickly become a top destination for talent in the country with the addition of Luke Fickell at head coach, Phil Longo at offensive coordinator and Mike Tressel coaching the defense. As a result of those three, the Badgers have brought in over a dozen transfers this offseason on top of increasing the amount of high schoolers interested in joining the program.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire