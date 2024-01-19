Badgers offer four-star athlete from New Jersey

Wisconsin offered Jordan Thomas, a four-star athlete from Oradell, New Jersey, on Thursday. The 6-foot, 175-pound player still has two more years of high school football at Bergen Catholic before he’d look to take the leap to the collegiate level as a member of the class of 2026.

Thomas has now received 14 Division 1 offers, including Illinois, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State along with the Badgers in the Big Ten. He has experience playing both wide receiver and cornerback, so he’ll likely reel in plenty of more offers down the line.

Along with Thomas, Wisconsin has also offered his Bergen Catholic class of 2026 teammate defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler.

