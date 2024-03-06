Badgers offer class of 2025 running back from Tennessee

The Wisconsin Badgers football team offered class of 2025 running back Shekai Mills-Knight from Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Tuesday. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound athlete is a junior at Baylor School and he’ll have one more year of high school football before he’d potentially make the leap to the collegiate level.

Although Mills-Knight doesn’t have an official star designation from 247Sports, he has now received 15 Division 1 offers, including Michigan State, Oregon and Wisconsin within the Big Ten.

Considering his impressive size, the running back figures to garner attention from some more programs as his official signing day is still many months away, but Wisconsin has as high of a chance as anyone to land Mills-Knight in 2025.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire