Badgers offer 6-foot-7 offensive lineman from Wisconsin

Wisconsin offered Owen Strebig, a class of 2025 offensive lineman from Waukesha, Wisconsin on Monday. The 6-foot-7, 285 pound athlete still has two more seasons of football at Catholic Memorial before he’d make the leap to the collegiate level.

As of right now, the offensive lineman has now received seven Division 1 offers, all of which are from within the Big Ten. Considering he’s from Wisconsin, Strebig will certainly take a strong look at the Badgers’ offer.

Wisconsin has yet to receive any commitments for the class of 2025, but that’s not a big surprise at all considering how far away we are from that season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire