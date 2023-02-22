Badgers offer 6-foot-4 wide receiver from Maryland

Wisconsin offered Elijah Moore, a three-star wide receiver from Olney, Maryland on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4, 190 pound athlete still has one more season at Good Counsel High School before he’d make the leap to the college level as a part of the class of 2024.

Moore has now received 20 Division 1 offers, including five programs from the Big Ten. With Luke Fickell at head coach and Phil Longo and his “Air Raid” offense taking over in 2023, it’s reasonable to think that the wide receiver could end up in Madison.

The super-sized pass-catcher could join four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer (The Woodlands, Texas) with the Badgers in 2024 and lead Wisconsin’s offense for years to come.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire