Badgers offensive lineman enters transfer portal

As the 2023 college football season has come to an official close, the NCAA transfer portal has heated up and Wisconsin had their first player announce his intention to transfer Wednesday.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Dylan Barrett will be playing football elsewhere in 2024 after spending the majority of the 2023 campaign operating at the Badgers’ primary backup center behind Tanor Bortolini.

Barrett was initially recruited under Paul Chryst and the previous coaching staff, joining Wisconsin as a member of their 2020 recruiting class.

Quarterback Myles Burkett later announced he’d be entering the transfer portal as well, and more players will likely follow Barrett and Burkett’s lead in the coming days.

