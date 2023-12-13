Badgers offensive lineman accepts Senior Bowl invitation

The Badgers football team is gearing up to take on LSU in the Reliaquest Bowl on Jan. 1, but offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini will also be heading to the Senior Bowl.

Bortolini is more of a traditional offensive guard, but he started at center for Wisconsin in 2023 out of necessity. It’s unclear if he intends on playing in the team’s matchup with the Tigers, but the Senior Bowl will take place just one month later on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Part of him playing in the contest is the fact that he will now (likely) leave the Badgers in an attempt to go pro and be selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire