Badgers' offensive line play at Minnesota was sparked by overtime series vs. Nebraska

MINNEAPOLIS – Remember Wisconsin’s final two offensive plays in the overtime victory over Nebraska?

Braelon Allen gained 2 yards on fourth and 1 from the Cornhuskers’ 5 and then scored on a 3-yard run on the next play.

That two-play sequence helped UW prevail, 24-17.

It meant far more to the members of the offensive line, and UW fans saw the results in the Badgers’ 28-14 victory over Minnesota.

Linemen Tanor Bortolini and Jack Nelson cite the trust Luke Fickell showed in their unit vs. Nebraska

“That is kind of the way things used to be,” center Tanor Bortolini said. “It might not always have been pretty, but it was 4 yards and a cloud of dust. That is what we loved doing. It gave you a taste that old style we played. We take pride in playing that physical brand and it was fun to get back to that.”

Fickell’s decision to eschew a field goal and run the ball on fourth and 1, after UW had been stopped on fourth and 1 from the Cornhuskers’ 32 with 8 minutes 39 seconds left in regulation, was like red meat to the offensive linemen.

“I think we all would have been – not offended – but upset if we didn’t go for it,” left tackle Jack Nelson said. “I’ll take our guys over those guys any day.”

Fast-forward one week.

Fickell and offensive coordinator Phil Longo leaned on the line and that unit didn’t disappoint.

Allen rushed 26 times for 165 yards, 6.3 yards per carry, and two scores.

Tanner Mordecai, on designed runs and scrambles, rushed nine times for 69 yards, an average of 7.7 per carry.

Cade Yacamelli, filling in for injured Jackson Acker, rushed nine times for 33 yards.

The Badgers gained 64.8% of their yards – 267 of 412 – on the ground. That marked the highest percentage of the season. The No. 2 mark was 64.2% against Buffalo – 314 rushing yards out of 503 total yards.

By contrast, UW’s number of completions (14) was a season low. The passing yards (145) tied the season low (Rutgers).

Luke Fickell talks about putting the game on the shoulders of the offensive linemen

“Look, if we’re going to be who we want to be, we’re going to have to put it on those guys’ shoulders,” Fickell said of the offensive linemen. “I think that is a part of that momentum and energy that those guys create.

“I think it carried through. They did a really good job in the first half, but I think they took over in the second half and gave us that time of possession, gave us that ground game

“I thought they did a really good job controlling the line of scrimmage in the first half and I think they owned the line of scrimmage in the second half.”

Safety Hunter Wohler spoke passionately about UW’s ability to defeat Nebraska and Minnesota after losing three consecutive games.

He cited the offensive line for setting the tone.

“It always starts with them,” he said. “Every single play we established the line of scrimmage. We pushed them back and gave our backs an opportunity.

"For them to go out and do what they did tonight, it is a testament to their hard work and what I’ve seen from them the past 12 months. A lot of good dudes. Super proud of them.”

The catalyst, if you listen closely to the linemen, was the trust Fickell placed in them with the game on the line against Nebraska.

“Fourth and 1 in overtime?” Bortolini said. “Coach Fick had a lot of confidence in us to get the job done and it paid off.

“You never want to kick a field goal in overtime and I always have the most confidence in us over anybody else. I’m confident in our guys to get their jobs done. Let’s punch it in. Let’s do it.

"We got the first down and then the next play punched it into the end zone. Doing it in the fashion we did was awesome.”

