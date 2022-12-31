Which Badgers in the NFL to watch in Week 17

Every week, Wisconsin football’s official Twitter account has been lending us a helping hand in putting together a guide of Badgers in the NFL.

The standouts this week include J.J. Watt’s second-to-last career NFL game, T.J. Edwards leading the Eagles defense, Russell Wilson looking to salvage something late in the season against Kansas City, and many more.

Overall, there are 12 matchups that feature at least one Badger, with many featuring multiple former Wisconsin standouts. Courtesy of Wisconsin football Twitter, here is a look at which Badgers to watch this week in the NFL as the season rolls to a close:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire