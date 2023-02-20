The Badgers have their next tight ends coach after losing Gino Guidugli to Notre Dame

Wisconsin and head coach Luke Fickell lost tight ends coach Gino Guidugli to Notre Dame this past week.

According to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic and Zach Barnett of Football Scoop, Nate Letton will be promoted from quality control coach to tight ends coach. Letton had been with Fickell during his time at Cincinnati from 2020-22.

He served as the O-line graduate assistant in 2020 and 2021 before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2022. He assumes that same role at Wisconsin.

Letton is a Lexington, Kentucky, native. He attended Centre College and graduated in 2015 with a degree in biology and a minor in education. He earned All-SAA honorable mention accolades in 2014 and had 67 tackles as a linebacker while leading Centre to an undefeated regular season.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire